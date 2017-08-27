App
Aug 23, 2017 06:30 PM IST

Ramesh Srinivasan set to join BankBazaar as CFO

Financial marketplace BankBazaar today said Ramesh Srinivasan will be joining the company as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Financial marketplace BankBazaar today said Ramesh Srinivasan will be joining the company as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Srinivasan has 22 years of experience in the Banking & Financial Services Industry (BFSI) segment and was earlier the Financial Advisor at Hitachi Payment Services.

He would be based in Chennai and would be responsible for leading the company towards an IPO release, a company statement said.

"Now we are looking to consolidate our successes and plan ahead with an eye on releasing our IPO in 2020-22. We are confident that Ramesh's expertise in developing financial processes will take us further on our path," BankBazaar CEO Adhil Shetty said.

More than 130 new employees have joined the company in this financial year, and the company is in the process of recruiting more, the release said.

"We are working on building bigger and more diverse team that can take on the challenges thrown up by next stage of the business cycle," Shetty said.

BankBazaar is funded by global investors such as Walden International, Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Growth Partners, Mousse Partners and Amazon, and has received investment of USD 80 million till date.

