Ramco Systems wins multi-million dollar order from LBC Express

Philippines-based LBC Express has signed a multi-million dollar repeat order with enterprise software provider Ramco Systems to unify and automate its logistics and supply chain operations across global branches.

"LBC Express chose Ramco's Logistics Suite over global providers for its nimble, streamlined cloud offerings," a press statement said.

On top of HR and Payroll functions, Ramco's mobile platform includes modules for freight-forwarding, courier planning, rating and billing, as well as end-to-end warehouse, fleet and supply chain management. It comes equipped with chatbots and advanced analytics capabilities to improve company-wide visibility and hub management.

"Logistics operations is the lifeline of our business. The decision to replace our existing systems with a new-age logistics suite is aimed at gaining complete visibility of operations to arrest revenue leakage and improve productivity," LBC Express CEO Mike Camahort said in the statement.

Ramco Group Chairman P R Venketrama Raja said that the Philippines is a highly promising market and is adopting next-generation enterprise technology at a rapid rate.

"We are glad to have built such a strong track record with providers like LBC Express and look forward to expanding our presence in the fast-growing Southeast Asian region," Raja said.

LBC is the Philippines' market leader in retail and corporate courier and cargo, money remittance, and logistics services. It has network of over 6,400 branches, hubs and warehouses, partners, and agents in over 30 countries.