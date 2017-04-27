App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 27, 2017 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quikr set to diversify further, may acquire HDFC's realty and digital businesses

While the deal size is estimated to be around Rs 350-Rs 400 crore, the equity deal will fetch HDFC more money.

Quikr set to diversify further, may acquire HDFC's realty and digital businesses

Moneycontrol News

As Quikr diversifies into new businesses, it now plans to acquire two arms of HDFC - brokerage business HDFC Realty and digital business HDFC Red - in exchange for a 5 percent stake in the online classifieds platform, reports Mint.

While the deal size is estimated to be around Rs 350-Rs 400 crore, the equity deal will fetch HDFC more money. With the new valuation of Quikr, which has risen to USD 1.5 billion (Rs 9,600 crore) following multiple acquisitions over the past 12 months, a 5 percent stake would be worth Rs 480 crore.

Quikr's strategy

The company is venturing into new businesses including real estate, automobiles, jobs, services and customer-to-customer sales. Industry experts say the move can help Quikr penetrate deeper into new properties. It will also benefit by being able to follow up on real estate leads it generates on its web site.

In the past, Quikr acquired platforms such as Salosa, Stayglad and ZapLuk which are into home services, and real estate startups such as Commonfloor and Grabhouse. In addition, recruitment firm Hiree and automobile services company Stepni are also part of Quikr.

What's in it for HDFC?

Through this deal, HDFC will get access to Quikr’s platform to sell mortgages. Also, the broking business is getting irrelevant for HDFC and the company is seeking leads but more refined ones. Hence, it is looking to enter a partnership with Quikr.

tags #Business #Companies #HDFC #Quikr

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.