Q4 earnings season will be marked by new winners, eye on outlooks

Moneycontrol Research

The earnings season officially kicks off on Thursday and it?s likely to be one where a couple of unusual sectors, and the base effect, are likely to emerge as the stars. Expect an inordinate focus on company outlooks, given the uncertainties that abound.

The January-March 2016 quarter witnessed depressed bases of PSU banks, oil & gas and metals. So unlike in the past 11 years, where sectors like IT, pharma, private-sector banks and consumer goods were in the driver?s seat, this is going to be a quarter where public sector banks and metals are going to steal the show.

Cement, telecom, media, retail and utilities would have a lacklustre quarter. Investors should be watchful about automobile as the quarter bore the brunt of the ban on BS III vehicles following the Supreme Court directive. Finally, the numbers and outlook on from the IT and pharmaceutical sectors will be of interest as the strength of the rupee added to their woes.

What are the key trends for the quarter, and what should investors watch out for?

January-March being the first quarter when the remonetisation process started, its impact on the economy in general and consumer-facing sectors in particular will be of interest.

The big event of FY18 is undoubtedly the introduction of Goods & Service Tax (GST). Investors would be keen to understand the preparedness of the companies and will pounce on any gaps in the post-earnings investor communication.

While PSU banks would benefit from a favourable base (Asset Quality Review-related provisions), incremental accretion to NPA and guidance on NPA formation in FY18 will be of interest.

The hardening of the 10-year benchmark from 6.51% to 6.69% over the quarter should result in lower sequential trading gains. The deceleration in credit growth from 5.1% to 4.4% and the impact of the same on earnings and the amount of deposits retained by the banks with remonetisation gathering pace will be keenly watched.

Bankers take on ?moral hazard? created by loan waivers would also be of interest.

For the non-banking finance companies, the negative impact of demonetisation was little higher. Thus their collection efficiency, asset quality and disbursements will be tracked closely.

Capital goods companies will throw incremental light on order growth momentum. Barring roads, rail and power transmission & distribution, the activity level has been lacklustre. Any early signs of revival will be keenly watched.

Autos had a rough quarter with the March end blow coming from the Supreme Court, which banned the sale of BS III vehicles from the new fiscal. While passenger vehicle players were least impacted, the exact impact on commercial vehicles and two-wheelers (by way of discount/export/conversion to BS IV) is yet to be accurately quantified. The results and communication would clarify a lot of doubts.

For the consumer sector, the impact of remonetisation, probable impact of subdued monsoon, GST preparedness will all be of interest in the post earnings communication. Regulatory impact like the ban on sale of alcohol in the vicinity of highways and the strategic reorientation of business will be of interest. With an almost across-the-board hike in input prices, the sector will witness contraction in both gross and operating margin.

The quarter witnessed a sharp appreciation of 4.5% in the currency vis a vis the dollar -- the fastest quarterly currency appreciation since September 2012. Only on four previous occasions has the currency appreciated by more than 4.5% in a quarter in last 27 years. For the IT sector, reeling under Trump?s changes in immigration policy including the contentious H1B as well as rapid technological changes, outlook and probable guidance for FY18 as well as their outstanding hedges will be relevant. For pharmaceutical companies (a large number of them under US FDA scanner) updates on inspection will be awaited.

Riding on the base effect, consensus expects close to double-digit growth in Nifty earnings in the final quarter of FY17. However, FY17 would still end with paltry single digit (6%) earnings growth.

It is worth noting that in the past three years (FY14 to FY17), we haven?t witnessed earnings growth for the Nifty while the markets have risen close to 37%, thanks to the support of FIIs (foreign institutional investors) and recent faith of domestic investors (DII).

The current valuation - 18.3x FY18P earnings and 15.5x FY19P earnings looks optically reasonable but rides on earnings growth forecast of 17% and 18% respectively. Investors, should therefore track earnings closely.

A deep dive into the sectoral valuations suggests that most sectors are trading above the historical average.

The zone of value is in sectors where short-term earnings outlook is uncertain. Thus quarterly numbers and communication/guidance from management assumes importance for alpha returns especially in sectors that are off investors? radars.

FY18 has started on an extremely optimistic note with markets pricing in lot of positives. Going beyond the Q4 FY17 numbers, investors should focus on the probable teething troubles in the initial phase of GST and the impact of the same on earnings, the fallout of sub-par monsoon coming close on the heels of demonetisation-led disruption and the uncertainties emanating from the geopolitics, be it Brexit or the mercurial President Trump.