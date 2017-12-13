App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 13, 2017 11:45 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

PVR to add 16 4DX screens taking total count in India to 21 by end-2019

The announcement was made at Cine Asia 2017 in Hong Kong, where PVR inked its deal with CJ 4DPLEX.

Jude Sannith
 
 
Jude Sannith

CNBC-TV18

National multiplex player, PVR is all set to boost its 4DX footprint in India. As part of a renewed partnership with CJ 4DPLEX, PVR will launch 16 additional 4DX screens at PVR's best performing theatres in Delhi, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Pune. The announcement was made at Cine Asia 2017 in Hong Kong, where PVR inked its deal with CJ 4DPLEX.

In 2015, the multiplex major struck a similar deal with the technology major, to launch five 4DX screens, which it currently runs at theatres in Noida, Mumbai and Bengaluru. This expansion will take PVR's total 4DX screen count in India to 21 by the end of 2019. Thirteen of these screens will launch in the next two years. "The run-up to 4DX has really opened up a host of opportunities for PVR," said Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd, "Our five 4DX sites at present have been exceptional and our customers have loved the experience."

The roll-out will see PVR invest Rs 3.5 crore per 4DX screen that will be launched. "Of this amount, Rs 2.5 crore will go towards capex, while a crore is usually spent towards fitting a 4DX technology at an auditorium," said Gautam.

PVR says it will have exclusive right to 4DX screens for a 10-kilometre radius at each of its 4DX sites. The company is also looking at an increase of Rs 100-150 per ticket for each of its 4DX screens. "Content that is not doing well in normal auditoriums will do well in 4DX since the technology adds new wings to the business," added Gautam, "Presenting content then becomes as important to the content itself."

