Puravankara Q4 net profit jumps over 3-fold at Rs 62 cr

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd today reported an over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 62 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Its net profit stood at Rs 18 crore in the year-ago period, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement.

Puravankara's revenue rose by 37 per cent to Rs 460 crore for the quarter ended March as against Rs 335 crore in the corresponding period of 2015-16 fiscal.

The company posted 53 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 127 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 83 crore in the previous year.

The revenues declined to Rs 1,429 crore during last fiscal from Rs 1,605 crore in the 2015-16 financial year.

"We have delivered a good quarter in a subdued demand environment with major contribution from all our active markets -- Bengaluru, Pune, Kochi, Hyderabad and Chennai," company's MD Ashish Puravankara said.

He expected the sales momentum to continue in the current fiscal. The company would continue to focus on execution and timely delivery of projects.