Punj Lloyd arm bags Rs 312 cr Saudi Arabian order

Infrastructure major Punj Lloyd's subsidiary has bagged an order worth Rs 312 crore from Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company (YASREF) in Saudi Arabia, the company said today.

"Dayim Punj Lloyd Construction Contracting Company (DPLL), a subsidiary of the company, has been awarded an EPC contract... in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, worth Rs 312 crore, by the Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining Company Ltd (YASREF) in Saudi Arabia," Punj Lloyd said in a cfiling.

It further said: "With this order, the group's order backlog stands at Rs 19,929 crore."

The stock was trading 2.65 percent higher at Rs 23.20 on BSE.