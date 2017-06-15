App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 15, 2017 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Public shareholding: Sebi lifts curbs on Vintron Informatics

Markets regulator Sebi today lifted restrictions imposed on Vintron Informatics after the firm complied with minimum public shareholding norms.

Public shareholding: Sebi lifts curbs on Vintron Informatics

Markets regulator Sebi today lifted restrictions imposed on Vintron Informatics after the firm complied with minimum public shareholding norms.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in June 2013, had imposed curbs on 105 firms including Vintron Informatics, its promoters and directors for not achieving the minimum 25 percent public holding within the June 3 deadline of the same year.

The regulator had frozen the voting rights and corporate benefits of promoters/directors of the company and barred them from holding any new position on boards of listed firms, among others.

The restrictions on Vintron Informatics were affirmed through a confirmatory order in September 2014.

In an order passed today, Sebi vacated "the directions issued vide the interim order dated June 4, 2013 read with confirmatory order dated September 2, 2014 against Vintron Informatics, its directors, promoters and promoter group with immediate effect".

The decision has been taken after the firm successfully completed two rounds of offer-for-sale between February and March, 2017 for achieving minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms.

As per the shareholding pattern for the quarter ended on March 31, 2017, the promoter stake in Vintron Informatics reached 75 per cent, while the same for public was at 25 per cent, the regulator said.

"It is observed that as on March 24, 2017, VIL has achieved the MPS and has complied with the MPS norms," Sebi said.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.