Process for listing is underway; see no hurdles: HAL

State owned HAL's initial public offering (IPO) could just be round the corner as the company has received all regulatory approvals and the IPO could be announced soon.

CNBC-TV18’s Rukmini Rao caught up with T Suverna Raju, Chairman and Managing Director of the company and asked him on the timeline of the IPO and the company's orderbook.

“We know that we got the clearance from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It is a process. Process is on and as the process moves on, you will see the thing getting opened up, so there is no hurdle, no restriction, it is just the process time,” he said.