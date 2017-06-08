Premji denies report of Wipro founders considering sale of partial or whole business

Wipro Chairman Azim Premji has denied a report that promoters of the IT firm are considering selling partial or whole of the business.

The denial comes on the heels of a Moneycontrol report that said promoters had reached out to bankers to ascertain a price.

“Over the past 50 years, I have seen Wipro grow from a small regional player in vegetable oils to a global leader in technology. I continue to be incredibly excited about the potential of the IT industry and Wipro. I see enormous energy within the company to power the success of our clients and therefore the success of Wipro,” Premji wrote to employees.

“I remain as committed to Wipro as I have ever been. The news article about promoters of Wipro evaluating sale of their holding in the company is baseless and malicious. There is no truth to these unsubstantiated rumours,” he said.

Premji along with his family own about 73.25 per cent shares in the company.