Premier Explosives receives certificate for development of high energy materials

DNV GL Business Assurance of United States of America (USA) - an organisation which provides certification services to customers across a wide range of industries - has given the Management System Certificate to Premier Explosives for the development, manufacture and supply of high energy materials.

AN Gupta, CMD of Premier Explosives, while confirming the news said, "The certificate says that we are qualified to supply material to aerospace".

The company has also received some of the new orders. Some of them is from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).