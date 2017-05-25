Precision Camshafts in the market for buyouts, hopes to seal one this year

Camshaft manufacturer Precision Camshafts is talking to companies in its segment for a buy-out which it hopes to achieve before the end of this year.

The Solapur-based company which makes 150 varieties of camshafts that go in the heart of a car’s engine said that it is looking for companies that are into critical components business for a takeover.

Yatin Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, Precision Camshafts, said, “No targets for acquisition are finalized yet. We are talking to some of them and talks are in advanced stages now. There will be more than one acquisition done before end of this year. We are looking at acquisitions in the extremely critical components business. We are hunting for such opportunities. This year we will surely conclude the acquisitions.”

The company has reserves of Rs 250 crore, most of which were raised from the initial public offering done in mid-2015. It intends to use of these proceeds for the planned buy-outs.

Further, the company will build a green field plant in Brazil for General Motors, its first stand-alone plant outside the country. This new facility that will be built at a cost of Rs 80 crore will be operational by the end of July next year. The company has two joint venture plants in China.

“By June–July our company will be a debt-free company. Our current debt is at Rs 65 crore and we are adding Rs 100 crore to the reserves every year. We have lots of contracts in the pipeline. For which we are expanding the machined camshafts division," added Shah.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017 the company reported a jump of 64 percent in net profit to Rs 15.61 crore as compared to Rs 9.50 crore posted in the same period last year.

"Forex has been a great challenge for us besides the increasing material and power cost. But we have set in a lot of initiatives this year. We will contain costs of raw material, power and labour. We will denotify our manufacturing unit which was notified as an export-oriented unit to gain tax benefit. There is no benefit accruing from that tag anymore,” added Shah.

A substantial part of the PCL’s revenue depends on exports. Some of its international clients are Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Ssangyong and Ford.