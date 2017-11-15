Pre-installed system app in premium phones of OnePlus raises further security concerns

OnePlus phones are grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons for some time now. While earlier it drew criticism for collecting data from phones without users consent, now news has emerged that OnePlus phones face security problems due to the presence of a testing app in phones manufactured over the past few years.

<Thread> Hey @OnePlus! I don't think this EngineerMode APK must be in an user build...

The security flaw came into light after a software engineer on Twitter discovered the presence of EngineerMode, a Qualcomm testing app on the company’s phones that have been released in the past few years including its flagship phone OnePlus 5.