Nov 23, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Nov 23, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Pravin Rao likely to continue as Infosys CEO: Sources

Pravin Rao, who became the CEO temporarily after the then CEO Vishal Sikka suddenly resigned, is likely to continue to be the CEO of the firm, according to sources.

Rukmini Rao

Interim Infosys Chief Executive Officer (CEO) UB Pravin Rao is likely to hold his post, sources told CNBC TV18, dismissing earlier reports that claimed BG Srinivas and Ashok Vemuri to be in the race to become the company's new CEO.

Pravin Rao, who became the CEO temporarily after the then-CEO Vishal Sikka suddenly resigned, is likely to continue being the CEO of the company, according to sources. This is likely because Infosys is known to prefer people who have been a part of the company and understand its ethics.

BG Srinivas, who was one of the two other choices, is now unlikely to return to the company because Non-executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani is reportedly favouring an internal candidate to become the next chief executive of Infosys. Srinivas is currently the CEO of Hong Kong-based PCCW Group.

The above-mentioned sources told CNBC TV18 that Ashok Vemuri, one of the claimed top two choices, is not in the league and is believed to have told investors that he is likely to continue to be the CEO of the Xerox BPO, Conduent.

The report says that deliberation on successions at Infosys is still continuing and a final decision is yet to be arrived at by the board.

CNBC TV18 could not get a comment on this development from the company itself. The new CEO was expected to be announced when Infosys declared its Q2 earnings. However, no such announcement was made.

