Prasar Bharati might finally head for corporatisation

Moneycontrol News

In an unprecedented move, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry is planning to corporatise the government-run broadcast agency Prasar Bharati to reduce its reliance on public funds.

Prasar Bharati—which runs Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR)—has suggested the I&B ministry merge both of its entities in the process of corporatisation, the Mint reported. The ministry had sought the organisation's inputs on the proposal to transform it into a privately-owned commercial body.

Earlier this year, a panel of secretaries has put out the proposal to turn Prasar Bharati’s two entities into corporations and then terminate Prasar Bharati’s operation as a state property altogether, as per a Hindustan Times report.

“If AIR and DD are made corporate entities, Prasar Bharati may not be required,” the panel told the PM.

With a steep decline in ad revenue over the years and major dependence on government grants the public broadcast entity has turned into a white elephant. All the capital expenditure and salaries of employees of Prasar Bharati are paid from government funds which is its highest contributor of revenue. Doordarshan currently runs 23 TV channels whereas AIR has 416 radio channels.

Back in 2014, the Sam Pitroda committee had suggested diversification of Prasar Bharati’s funding sources and opening doors for private investment. Pitroda, a state policy-maker, had also batted to free Prasar Bharati from government control and increase its operational and financial autonomy. The recent developments may actually be in line with Pitroda’s long-standing recommendations.

Although turning Prasar Bharati into a corporate entity is going to be historic, the government has been maintaining an unconventional approach off late. Recently, in a first, a non-IAS candidate—Sashi Shekhar Vempati—was made the organisation’s CEO.

Vempati, a media professional, has started a revamp mission to modernise the public broadcaster, starting with upgrading the digital presence of Prasar Bharati. He has worked towards updating the website and monetizing content while changing the origination’s IT system.