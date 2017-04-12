App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 12, 2017 11:35 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Power sector seeing major transformation; renewables space looks interesting: REC

The company has lowest stress in the power financing sector compared to its peers, said PV Ramesh, CMD, REC.

With the improved outlook of the power sector, most the power generation and power finance companies are in focus. Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), which is a leading public infrastructure finance company has seen improvement in valuations and is currently trading at 52 weeks high.

PV Ramesh, CMD of the company is very confident of the business outlook going forward with major transformation seen in the power sector and with signs of improvement in power consumption.

He said the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme is having a positive impact on the health of power distribution (Discoms) companies.

The company finances and promotes rural electrification projects across India. Going forward the company intends to diversify from financing only power generators & transmission to other segments in the power sector.

Renewables is another interesting space, especially with the government having plans of doing 175 gigabytes (GB) of renewables over the next 5 years out of which 100 GB would be from solar, Ramesh told CNBC-TV18?s guest editor, Adrian Mowat, MD, Chief Asian & EM Equity Strategist at JPMorgan.,

Renewables have grown 75 percent in the last 18 months, he said, adding that the company is closely watching the changing technology and demand for renewables with an eye on investments. They would accordingly price and invest in the space, he said.

When asked about stressed assets, he said the company has made conscious efforts to work with co-lenders and clients to make sure that stress assets are de-stressed, they are standardised and no asset become stressed.

The company has lowest stress in the power financing sector compared to its peers, said Ramesh.

