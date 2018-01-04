App
Jan 04, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Power Grid, Uttar Pradesh state firm to form equal JV for intra-state network

The central ministry of power and NITI Aayog are facilitating the joint venture, that is expected to come to fruition by the end of the ongoing financial year.

Dhirendra Tripathi @dtrips
 
 
Power Grid Corporation of India and Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation will form an equal joint venture company to strengthen the intra-state transmission network, two officials familiar with the development told Moneycontrol. The central ministry of power and NITI Aayog are facilitating the joint venture, that is expected to come to fruition by the end of the ongoing financial year.

“The joint venture with UP will be on the same lines as that with Bihar. A JV company helps the state by reducing its own capital commitment, getting top expertise from a company like PGCIL and securing loans from multilateral agencies like World Bank and Asian Development Bank as PGCIL enjoys high credit rating,” one of the officials said.

The joint venture company will have to secure a transmission licence from the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Besides Bihar, PGCIL has a similar joint venture in Odisha though no business has been undertaken by that company so far.

The Yogi Adityanath government’s initiative to form a JV with PGCIL is one of the many it has taken, including some that could be called bold, to improve the health of the state’s power sector. The power sector is among the poorest in the country with aggregate technical and commercial losses still hovering around 28 per cent.

Rural consumers now pay a fixed charge of Rs 300 per kilowatt per month as against Rs 180 earlier. This will become Rs 400 from April 1.

Central government-owned generation utility NLC India and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam recently achieved financial closure for funding of the Rs. 17,237.80-crore, 1,980 MW capacity project which they jointly plan to set up at Ghatampur in the northern state.

