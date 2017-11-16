App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 15, 2017 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pollution board lifts ban on 5 power units till Jan 12: Vedanta

With this order, the company said, the closure order has been revoked on all five power units that were directed by SPCB to be temporarily closed.

Vedanta Limited today said the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) of Odisha has allowed it to resume operation at all the units of two power plants up to January 12.

The board had earlier ordered the company to close temporarily five units -- three 135mw each of 1,215 MW plant and two 600 MW each of 2,400 MW plant -- for breaching pollution norms. "The SPCB has allowed operation of all the units of 1,215 MW and 2,400 MW plants up to January 12, 2018 after which further extension of operation will be considered with a review of progress," Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.

With this order, the company said, the closure order has been revoked on all five power units that were directed by SPCB to be temporarily closed. "The company had earlier announced on September 14, 2017 that consequent to a breach in the ash dyke wall at Jharsuguda, the SPCB had served a direction resulting in temporary closure of three units of 135 MW each of the 1215 MW power plant, two units of 600 MW of the 2400 MW power plant," the company said.

tags #Business #Companies

