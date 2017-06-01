PNC Infra Q4 net profit dips 77% to Rs 34 cr
PNC Infratech's net profit shrinked 77 percent to Rs 33.74 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.
The company had posted a net profit after taxes, minority interest and share in profit/(loss) of associates of Rs 145.58 crore during the same period a year ago, it said in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing.
The firm's total income during the January-March quarter was at Rs 361.15 crore, down 39 percent from Rs 598.60 crore in the year-ago quarter.
However, its total expenses were also down at Rs 325.52 crore from Rs 539.33 crore in 2015-16.Shares of the company ended 1.15 percent down at Rs 145.50 on BSE.