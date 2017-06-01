App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 01, 2017 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNC Infra Q4 net profit dips 77% to Rs 34 cr

PNC Infra's net profit shrinked 77 percent to Rs 33.74 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

PNC Infra Q4 net profit dips 77% to Rs 34 cr

PNC Infratech's net profit shrinked 77 percent to Rs 33.74 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit after taxes, minority interest and share in profit/(loss) of associates of Rs 145.58 crore during the same period a year ago, it said in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing.

The firm's total income during the January-March quarter was at Rs 361.15 crore, down 39 percent from Rs 598.60 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, its total expenses were also down at Rs 325.52 crore from Rs 539.33 crore in 2015-16.

Shares of the company ended 1.15 percent down at Rs 145.50 on BSE.

