Dec 04, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNB gets shareholders' nod for raising Rs 5,000 cr from market

The extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders of the bank was held today, PNB said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

PTI
 
 
Punjab National Bank (PNB) said today that it has got shareholders' approval for raising Rs 5,000 crore either through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or rights issue.

The extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders of the bank was held today, PNB said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The shareholders approved raising of common equity Tier I capital of the bank by up to Rs 5,000 crore, including premium by way of follow-on public offer (FPO), QIP, rights issue or Employees Stock Option Plan or any other mode decided by the board, PNB said.

The bank has already appointed merchant bankers for the QIP and is expected to hit the market in the next few days.

