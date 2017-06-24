Pharma wrap: USFDA promises faster approvals, Aadhaar must for TB treatment

Moneycontrol News

After three weeks of decent show, most pharma stocks ended in red. The week's highlights include the government making Aadhaar mandatory for treatment of tuberculosis, IHH pulling out of Fortis deal, US FDA chief emphasizing fast-tracking of generic approvals and Cipla settling an important patent challenge case with Roche on cancer drug Tarceva.

How did pharma index perform?

While the BSE Healthcare declined 1.26 percent this past week, benchmark Sensex dropped 0.10 percent.

Sun Pharma (2.23 percent) and Aurobindo Pharma (1.94 percent) have extended their gains this week, while Dr.Reddy's (-1.29 percent), Cipla (-0.18 percent), Cadila Healthcare (-0.55 percent), Glenmark (-1.66 percent), Divis (-1.02 percent) and Torrent (-2.81 percent) were on the losing side. Lupin was the worst performer with its shares declining by 6.29 percent.

US FDA

Cadila Healthcare, Lupin, Glenmark and Alembic Pharma were in action in terms of approvals in US.

Cadila Healthcare said this week it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) for its Moraiya plant in Gujarat indicating the closure of warning letter.

The US FDA new chief Scott Gottlieb this week said his agency is working on a plan to speed up generic drug approvals to address the problem of high drug prices in US. The move is seen as a double edged sword for Indian generic makers. It increases the approval rate but at the same time will also lead to increased competition and pricing pressure.

Aadhaar mandatory for TB treatment

The government has made Aadhaar mandatory for TB patients and health providers seeking cash assistance under the Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme. Aadhaar requirement for TB treatment came in for criticism as many affected by TB are from poor and marginalized sections of the society who often don’t have any proof of identity.

IHH - so close so far in Fortis deal

The Malaysia government-backed Integrated Healthcare Holdings (IHH) announced that it’s nowhere close to signing on the dotted line when it comes to picking up stake in Fortis group. Fortis has been scouting for strategic investors who could bail them out from the group’s piling debt. It’s ongoing litigation with Japanese drug maker Diachii Sankyo over recovering its USD 500 million arbitration award is said to have weighed on IHH pullout.

Cipla ends litigation with Roche over cancer drug

Cipla on Thursday said it withdrew from the ongoing patent dispute with Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche related to anti-cancer medicine Elontinib Hydrochloride after it reached an out-of-court settlement acknowledging the later’s validity of patent rights over the drug. The settlement possibly marks the close of the first pharma patent case in India in the post TRIPS era.