Pharma wrap: Dr Reddy's German observation, Cadila clearing US inspection & more

Moneycontrol News

Pharmaceutical stocks have ended in red this past week. The sector was kept busy with Dr Reddy's German regulator observations, Cadila Healthcare clearing US FDA inspection with zero observations, Biocon getting EU-GMP for Malaysia insulin facility and Novartis naming Indian-origin Vas Narasimhan as its CEO.

How did Pharma Index Perform?

The BSE Healthcare index declined 2.2 percent in the past week, the benchmark Sensex dropped 0.77 percent.

With the exception of Biocon which has gained 1.2 percent, the rest of the pack including Sun Pharma shares dropped (-2.88 percent), Lupin (-3.09 percent), Dr Reddy’s (-3.19 percent)

Aurobindo Pharma (-3.41 percent), Divis (-0.83 percent), Cipla (-3.48 percent), Cadila Healthcare (-3.05 percent), Glenmark (-4.96 percent) and Torrent Pharma (-0.98 percent).

Here's what kept the sector buzzing:

Dr Reddy’s was again in news for its regulatory woes, this time the company has received six major observations from German drug regulator for its Duvvada formulation facility in Visakhapatnam. The facility is under US FDA warning letter. The company was earlier in the news for putting its US penicillin assets on block for sale; however, the company denied calling it speculation.

Read More: German regulator issues 6 major observations to Dr Reddy's Duvvada facility, shares down

Read More: Timeline of Dr Reddy's regulatory issues and stock price movement

Read More: Dr Reddy's likely to divest Penicillin assets in US: Sources

Cadila Healthcare shares rallied nearly 5 percent last after getting zero observations from the US health regulator for Moraiya plant. Cadila Healthcare once again reaffirmed its compliance it successfully cleared US FDA warning letter earlier this year.

Read More: Cadila Healthcare soars 5% on zero observations from USFDA for Moraiya unit

Biopharmaceutical firm Biocon on Thursday said it has received Certificate of ‘GMP Compliance’ from Europe for its insulin manufacturing facility in Malaysia. The Europe GMP compliance certificate helps Biocon insulin portfolio, particularly insulin glargine to gain entry into the highly regulated Europe market.

Read More: Biocon gets Europe GMP nod for Malaysian insulin facility

Novartis named India origin Vasant (Vas) Narasimhan as Chief Executive Officer of the company. Narasimhan would be the pharma giant’s youngest ever CEO as well.