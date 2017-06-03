Pharma weekly wrap: Pharma stocks rebound snapping losing streak

Moneycontrol News

This week saw resurgence of many big pharma stocks with exception of Sun Pharma. India’s cover-up Zika virus incidence and chemists going on nation-wide strike also attracted headlines.

The week saw pharma stocks surging, as investors flocked in to take advantage of low valuations and some momentum in US FDA approvals also aided the buying sentiments. The BSE Healthcare index gained 3.18 percent this past week. The benchmark Sensex gained 1.27 percent.

Divis (13.25 percent), Aurobindo Pharma (10.92 percent) and Cadila Healthcare (10.61 percent) were top gainers, Cipla (7.45 percent), Dr.Reddy’s (5.87 percent), Lupin (4.11 percent) and Glenmark (4 percent) broke into green zone ending their prolonged slide.

But India’s largest drug maker Sun Pharma and Torrent Pharma stocks haven’t been that lucky - extending their declines further this week. Sun Pharma stock dropped 3.38 percent and Torrent dipped 1.4 percent.

The poor run of Sun Pharma shares had pushed its founder-promoter Dilip Shanghvi to sixth place from second on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Sun Pharma’s lost USD 4 billion in terms of valuation in last three months.

US FDA

Several approvals have kept the week busy.

Cadila Healthcare got its first ever approval from Moraiya facility post the successful US FDA audit in February this year – marking the resolution of the warning letter.

Aurobindo Pharma and Glenmark received US FDA boost as they got approvals of generic hypertension drug Strattera. The Eli Lily’s brand has US sales of USD1.1 billion.

Zika scare

In a shocking cover-up – Indian government withheld information pertaining to three cases of Zika virus infections reported in Gujarat.

Three adults were screened with Zika virus in Gujarat between November 2016 and February 2017. These were the first cases of Zika infection in India. Zika virus transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes - can spread from a pregnant woman to her baby causing microcephaly or improper development of baby’s brain.

Chemists on strike

Over 9 lakh pharmacy shops across the country pulled down their shutters for one-day this week to protest against government’s e-portal proposal. Chemists body has threatened further escalation of agitation if the government doesn’t rollback its proposal.