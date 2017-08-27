App
Aug 26, 2017 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pharma weekly wrap: Stocks rebound on low valuations, Dr Reddy's slapped with lawsuit

Here's what happened in the pharma space this week.

Viswanath Pilla

Moneycontrol News

Pharmaceutical stocks have rebounded particularly towards the end of this past week after investors flocked in to take advantage of low valuations.

How did Pharma Index Perform?

The BSE Healthcare index gained 1.93 percent in the past week, while the benchmark Sensex declined 0.04 percent percent.

Lupin (5.38 percent), Dr Reddy's (5.3 percent), Divis (5.18 percent) and Cadila Healthcare (4.57 percent ) were the biggest gainers of this past week.

Aurobindo Pharma (3.02 percent), Sun Pharma (1.89 percent), Cipla (1.36 percent), Glenmark (1.09 percent) and Biocon (2.92 percent) also saw gains.

Torrent Pharma stock ended its good run with its shares dropping 5.18 percent.

What Kept the Sector Buzzing

Lupin announced this week that its Aurangabad facility cleared US FDA audit. The company said it has launched generic Seroquel extended release tablets in US. Seroquel used in treatment of schizophrenia has US sales of around USD 1.1 billion in the year ended June.

India's largest cardiac care provider Narayana Health (formerly known as Narayana Hrudayalaya) said it will hike the prices of angioplasty packages shortly as the government embargo period of six months ended this month. The healthcare provider was impacted by the government move to cap the prices of coronary stents.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) said it has initiated site transfers and resubmission for two of its new drug applications (NDAs) Xelpros and Elepsia XR indicating more delay in commercialization of these products. The delay could hit Sun Pharma's plans to monetise its specialty portfolio.

A New York based investor rights law firm has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers against Dr Reddy's citing the company had failed to disclose the lack of an effective corporate quality system.

