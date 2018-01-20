Pharma weekly wrap: Pharma stocks extend loses ahead of Q3 results

Pharma stocks extended losses for the second consecutive week, ahead of the announcement of third-quarter results. The overall bullish sentiment prevalent in the stock market didn't rub off on pharma stocks.

The BSE Healthcare index declined 0.85 percent in the past week, while the benchmark Sensex rose 2.38 percent.

Biocon was the biggest gainer in the pack, rising 4.94 percent. Torrent Pharma and Dr Reddy's too posted gains of 3.45 percent and 2.75 percent, respectively, while Lupin and Divis Labs gained 0.11 percent and 0.14 percent.

Most stocks, including Sun Pharma (-2.24 percent), Cipla (-1.79 percent), Aurobindo Pharma (-3.98 percent) and Cadila Healthcare (-2.1 percent), saw declines over this past week.

Here's what kept the sector buzzing:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said it had reached an agreement with US-based Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Allergan Plc to resolve the patent litigation regarding submission of an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for a generic version of Linzess capsules in the US.

Sun Pharma will get a license to launch a generic of Linzess in the US starting February 1, 2031, or earlier under certain circumstances, subject to US FDA approval.

Vaccine maker Panacea Biotec said it had signed a pact with rival Serum Institute of India to source the critical Injectable Polio Vaccine (IPV) component from the latter for its own Hexavalent vaccine.

Biocon and Sandoz, a division of Swiss-pharmaceutical major Novartis, on Thursday said they had entered into a global partnership to develop, manufacture and commercialize multiple biosimilars in immunology and oncology for patients across the globe.