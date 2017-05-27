Pharma weekly wrap: NPPA caps more drugs, lackluster results of 4 Indian generic cos

Moneycontrol News

Fourth quarter earnings of major Indian drug makers, GST rollout and NPPA capping more drugs stood as highlights of this week.

How did pharma index perform?

Another worst week for BSE Healthcare Index. The lackluster results of big Indian generic drug makers owing to pricing pressures in US market have led to BSE Healthcare to decline 8.84 percent this past week. The benchmark Sensex gained 1.27 percent.

Sun Pharma (-16.39 percent), Lupin (-15.70 percent), Dr Reddy’s (-10.18 percent), Aurobindo (-11.42 percent), Cipla (-12.99 percent) and Divis (-10.53 percent) were some of the biggest losers of the week.

Dr Reddy’s said it has cleared US FDA inspection for its Unit-2 part of its Srikakulam SEZ facility.

Sun Pharma said its anti-psoriasis drug Tildrakizumab was accepted by USFDA for review.

Glenmark scored an important approval from US FDA for Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets or generic Benicar tablets. The approval is seen negative to Sun Pharma as Benicar franchisee is an important revenue driver for Sun Pharma in US market.

Drug price control and NPPA

Indian drug regulator the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) never ceased to be in news. This week NPPA's fixed the ceiling prices of 31 more drug formulations taking the total number of drug formulations to 761 since April 2016.

Q4 results

Lupin, Cipla and Sun Pharma announced their results. All the three results were below analyst estimates. Lupin and Sun Pharma were particularly hit by rising competition, channel consolidation and pricing pressure in US market. Cipla results below the mark due to one-time impairment charges it took.

Things to look out for next week

Aurobindo and Cadila to announce their Q4 results. Drug makers will also give their commentary on GST rates and implementation. It was said that GST rollout could possible cause some disruption to the supply chain.