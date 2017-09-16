Personal finance tips: Know when to exit a mutual fund; avoid shunning bank FDs

Moneycontrol News

The stock market have been firm with the Sensex moving above 32,000 and reaching tantalizingly close to its all-time highs. Is this the time for not-so-adept investors to dabble directly into equities? Maybe not. It’s best to take exposure in equities through mutual funds if you lack the time and expertise to track the market.

This is more so if you are a first time investor in equity mutual funds at these levels. You would be undecided whether you should invest at all and if so, which are the best funds to take your first steps into mutual funds.

Read our report to know whether you should invest in equity mutual funds at this point and the best funds to invest in if you decide to go ahead.

And if you have been a regular investor in mutual funds this may be the time to review your portfolio. Mutual fund investors often invest and forget in the belief that their money is being well taken care of by experts.

However, the mutual fund universe at any point has good and not-so-well performing funds. Did you check which of these category of funds you have invested? If your money is in a fund that has not performed compared to its peers, it might be time to switch.

In our report, we inform you on what to look at while reviewing your fund portfolio and when to exit your investment.

If you are a young investor with high risk-taking ability, equities or equity mutual funds could be an attractive asset class. However, it is always good to have a balanced portfolio with a mix of equity and debt, with proportion depending on age. Bank fixed deposits can be one of the good options in certain situations.

Here's how bank FDs can bolster your financial plan.

Having adequate life insurance cover is one of the cornerstones of a good financial plan. However, the plethora of insurance plans in the market may confuse you. Often consumers choose the plan with the lowest premium. However, that may not be the best way to choose a plan to suit your needs.

In our report, we explain to you the things that you should keep in mind while buying life insurance.

On the real estate front, the Jaypee Infra case continued to be in the limelight with the Supreme Court bringing cheers among homebuyers by reinstating the management of the company back to the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP). The apex court has asked the company to submit an interim plan within 45 days while also ordering JP Associates to deposit Rs 2000 crore before the court by October 27.

The court also ordered that an expert will participate in the meetings of the IRP and will support the cause of home buyers while restraining directors of Jaypee Infratech and JP Associates from travelling abroad without permission of the SC.