App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 17, 2017 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Personal care segment to contribute 8% revenue in 2 years: Myntra

The Flipkart Group company aims to clock total revenue rate of USD 2 billion by March 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fashion e-commerce major Myntra is investing in growing personal care segment to cater to the "masstige" section and expects it to contribute 7-8 per cent of its revenues in the next two years.

"Personal care is an important category and we are investing in it. The purchases are more frequent and we have seen a strong growth in the category with brands like Estee Lauder," Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan told PTI.

He added that while the segment is small, it is growing and should contribute 7-8 per cent of the company's revenues in two years.

The Flipkart Group company aims to clock total revenue rate of USD 2 billion by March 2018.

Asked about the product portfolio, Narayanan said the company would look at playing in what is popularly referred to as the "masstige" segment.

"We will look at more mass-premium or masstige products like a Mac or Bobbi Brown. We also hope to bring in more international brands to India," he said.

Narayanan said with over 30 million monthly users coming to Myntra and Jabong platform, and it is well positioned to tap into the category.

The personal care segment includes niche players like Nykaa as well as those like Amazon and Flipkart.

tags #Companies

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.