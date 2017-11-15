Persistent President Services Mritunjay Singh quits

IT firm Persistent Systems today said its Executive Director and President (Services) Mritunjay Singh has resigned from the company.

The company has accepted his resignation and November 24, 2017 will be his last day with the company, Persistent Systems said in a statement.

Singh's next destination could not be ascertained.

"An interim leadership structure for Services, effective immediately, is focused on continuity in business operations and a smooth transition of his management responsibilities," the company added.

According to Persistent Systems Chairman and Managing Director Anand Deshpande, Singh had joined the company over four years ago.

"... (he) has been an integral part of the growth of the company over these years. On behalf of the board and all employees, I would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavours," he added.

The stock was trading at Rs 642.55, marginally lower from yesterday's closing on the BSE.