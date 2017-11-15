App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 14, 2017 01:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Persistent President Services Mritunjay Singh quits

The company has accepted his resignation and November 24, 2017 will be his last day with the company, Persistent Systems said in a statement.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT firm Persistent Systems today said its Executive Director and President (Services) Mritunjay Singh has resigned from the company.

The company has accepted his resignation and November 24, 2017 will be his last day with the company, Persistent Systems said in a statement.

Singh's next destination could not be ascertained.

"An interim leadership structure for Services, effective immediately, is focused on continuity in business operations and a smooth transition of his management responsibilities," the company added.

According to Persistent Systems Chairman and Managing Director Anand Deshpande, Singh had joined the company over four years ago.

"... (he) has been an integral part of the growth of the company over these years. On behalf of the board and all employees, I would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavours," he added.

The stock was trading at Rs 642.55, marginally lower from yesterday's closing on the BSE.

tags #Anand Deshpande #Business #Companies #Mritunjay Singh #Persistent Systems

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.