Nov 20, 2017 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pepsi introduces non-returnable glass bottles in India

The company will initially introduce the bottles in metro cities and then sell them in other towns while the price of the product will remain the same.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to add healthier packaging options to their products, PepsiCo India has introduced glass bottles that need not be returned, according to a report by Mint.

PepsiCo India has introduced non-returnable glass bottles which have a 'twist-and-turn' cap, similar to the plastic bottles, for the zero-calorie carbonated Pepsi Black.

The company will initially introduce the bottles in metro cities and then sell them in other towns. The price of the product will not change even as the cost of packaging for non-returnable glass bottles is higher than polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, which are currently being used.

The new form of packaging will only be for Pepsi Black initially.

According to the report, Pepsi's foray into non-returnable glass bottle packaging is a first for any carbonated beverage maker.

Even though the bottle is non-returnable, it can still be reused by consumers.

Raj Rishi Singh, director (marketing for Pepsi), PepsiCo India told the newspaper, "Cola is best enjoyed chilled and from a glass bottle. Non-returnable glass bottles also make on-the-go consumption possible. And these bottles can be re-used at home. This is an experience driven packaging disruption".

Pepsi is also selling the sparkling version of its water brand Himalayan in glass bottles. Himalayan is a joint venture between Tata Global Beverages and Pepsi.

Pepsi's main rival Coca Cola has non-returnable glass bottles in its United States and Maldives markets for different products, but has not introduced the technology in India yet.

