Paytm users can now buy, sell gold with their e-wallet for just Re 1

Moneycontrol News

Just a day before Akshaya Tritiya, Paytm today launched wealth management services, under which its customers can buy or sell gold digitally with their e-wallet for as low as Re 1.

The company has partnered with MMTC-PAMP for the same and claims to have sold 10 kg of gold under the pilot.

Under the Digital Gold service, customers can buy or sell gold and store them digitally in their e-wallet. No fee additional will be charged to store gold in the wallet. It also offers a real-time international pricing mechanism.