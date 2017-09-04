App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Sep 04, 2017 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm Mall to spend Rs 1,000 cr this holiday season

Paytm looks to hire 2,000 people after scaling up operations to grab the e-commerce market that is rapidly expanding in the country.

Moneycontrol News

E-marketplace Paytm Mall has decided to spend Rs 1000 crore on marketing and promotional activities in preparation for unveiling "the biggest retail extravaganza of the year.”

According to the Hindu, Paytm Mall hopes to cash in on its first festive season since its launch by carrying out an aggressive onboarding experience for shopkeepers and brand authorised stores across the country for faster deliveries to consumers.

Paytm Mall looks to hire 2,000 people after scaling up operations to grab the e-commerce market that is rapidly expanding in the country.

Its first foray into the e-commerce market was with the revamp of its e-wallet app, which currently has 1,000 brand stores and 15,000 brand-authorised retailers, selling more than 65 million products.

The company hopes to offer cashbacks and promotions on products, which includes home furnishings, gifts and sweets, electronics and appliances and consumer durables.

The Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall is providing trusted shopkeepers with a store in its mall, digitizing its catalogues and brand-authorized sellers with technology and make their shops QR code-enabled. This will enable these retailers to serve a wider set of customers,” the company added.

Paytm Mall has premium brands such as Catwalk, LG, Oppo, Sony, Red Tape, HP, JBL, Philips, Allen Solly, Lee, Samsung, Pepe, Levi’s, Vero Moda, Van Heusen, Woodland, Apple, Lenovo, Sketchers, Crocs, and Fossil, among others, in its catalogue.

