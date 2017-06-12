App
Jun 12, 2017 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm Mall appoints Amit Sinha as its Chief Operating Officer

It is currently targeting to launch its new app in the coming month

Moneycontrol News

Paytm’s recently demerged e-commerce business Paytm Mall has appointed Amit Sinha, as the Chief Operating Officer (COO). The former vice-president of the Paytm app’s parent company, One97 Communications Ltd. responsible for overall operations of Paytm Mall and expanding the team.

“At Paytm Mall, we are addressing a unique opportunity of giving small businesses and retailers access to mobile internet technology to address India's large mobile consumer base. Amit's experience in building various businesses since their inception makes him our best choice to lead our commerce business,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm.

“Our goal is to build the country’s largest platform that enables trusted partners including brand and merchants in growing their business. We are innovating on multiple aspects of business and offering newer business opportunities for sellers,” said Amit Sinha.

Paytm Mall started off with the same shareholding as the parent company and raised USD 200 million from SAIF Partners and Alibaba Group Holding. Paytm Mall works with retailers and brands to build their online stores integrated with the supply chain in a partner model.

It is currently targeting to launch its new app in the coming month.

