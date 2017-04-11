App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 07, 2017 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm invests undisclosed amount in Healthcare startup QorQl

The startup aims to use AI and big data to improve productivity and care quality of doctors and help patients manage their health and existing ailments better

Moneycontrol News

Mobile payments major Paytm today announced that it has invested an undisclosed amount in healthcare startup QorQI. The company offers a solution that gives doctors access to patient?s health and clinical data at the touch of a button.

The startup aims to use AI and big data to improve productivity and care quality of doctors and help patients manage their health and existing ailments better.

Commenting on the funding, QorQl?s Sanjay Singh said, ?QorQL is pursuing the vision to democratise healthcare access. Our connected health applications are leveraging AI and big data to collect, integrate and interpret data for all users. This not only helps us solve tough problems but also helps our users stay healthy.?

?Paytm?s investment in QorQl is a huge endorsement of our product vision, technology & markets. We look forward to leveraging Paytm?s massive reach and bring to market our solutions quicker and at scale,? he added.

?There is a need in the country for quality care at affordable costs and the sector largely works on an acute shortage of information both on the consumer side and on the side of healthcare professionals. Hence, there is a need for real-time data collection and of improving the overall care process with advanced analytics and AI. We are impressed by QorQl?s vision and the team?s ability to solve complex use cases and are happy to be a part of their journey,? said Paytm?s Vice President, Sudhanshu Gupta.

Founded in 2015, QorQI has been offering services to over 60,000 consumers. The service is currently available in Delhi NCR, Aligarh and expanding to several Tier II markets across India.

