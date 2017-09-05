Paytm in talks to acquire discount deal providers Nearbuy and Little

Online commerce and payments company Paytm is in the final stages of talks to acquire two startups, Nearbuy and Little, reported Mint.

Nearbuy (formerly known as Groupon India) and Little Internet provide online discount coupons for restaurants and salons, and commercial establishment deals. If the deals between the companies go through, it will give Paytm a tremendous boost in hyper-local markets.

Paytm has been on an expansion spree for the last two years. Starting off in 2010 as an electronic payments platform, Paytm has forayed into online retail, developed its own online booking platform on which one could book movie tickets, and make hotel and restaurant reservations. It also recently set up its own online marketplace Paytm Mall.

In July, Paytm had acquired a majority stake in Insider.in, a ticketing platform, because of which all the events listed on Insider.in appear on Paytm's platform.

Before its acquisition by Paytm, both Nearbuy and Little had been struggling to expand. After it broke up with its US-based parent Groupon Inc, Nearbuy was on a hunt for fresh round of capital infusion in 2015.

After launching its payment bank in May this year, Paytm successfully raised USD 1.4 billion in a round of equity infusion from SoftBank. Following this, the valuation of One97 Communications -- Paytm's parent company -- rose to USD 7 billion.