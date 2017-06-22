Patanjali products 'fail' microbial tests; Nepal regulator issues recall

Moneycontrol News:

Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved was made to recall six of its medical products from Nepal by the country’s the Ministry of Health's Department of Drug Administration, as they were of a “substandard quality”.

The Hindustan Times reported that six medicinal products include a specific batch of Patanjali’s Divya Gashar Churna, Bahuchi Churna, Amla Churna, Triphala Churna, Adviya Churna and Aswangandha.



On #YogaDay2017 notice for recall of seven of #ramdev baba's products by Nepal's Drug Administration. pic.twitter.com/FB8CjXQcOR

— Kanak Mani Dixit (@KanakManiDixit) June 21, 2017

In a public notice which made the social media rounds, the administration said that the six products, which were inspected and tested at various outlets failed the microbial tests, officials said. The batches were made by Divya Pharmacy in Uttarakhand.

The authorities have asked the Patanjali Ayurveda unit in Nepal to inform them about steps being taken to recall the products in line with local medicine laws. The department urged the stakeholders not to sell or prescribe the use of these six medicines with immediate effect.

In addition, Bengaluru-based Micro Lab Limited, which makes the Indian manufactured drug, Bactoclav received the same order.

The Hindustan Times reports of a Right to Information (RTI) reply in India had revealed that nearly 40% of Ayurveda products, including items from Patanjali, were found to be of substandard quality by Haridwar’s Ayurveda and Unani Office.