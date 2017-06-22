App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 22, 2017 11:25 AM IST |

Patanjali products 'fail' microbial tests; Nepal regulator issues recall

A public notice was issued after their samples failed microbial tests.

Patanjali products 'fail' microbial tests; Nepal regulator issues recall

Moneycontrol News:


Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved was made to recall six of its medical products from Nepal by the country’s the Ministry of Health's Department of Drug Administration, as they were of a “substandard quality”.

The Hindustan Times reported that six medicinal products include a specific batch of Patanjali’s Divya Gashar Churna, Bahuchi Churna, Amla Churna, Triphala Churna, Adviya Churna and Aswangandha.

In a public notice which made the social media rounds, the administration said that the six products, which were inspected and tested at various outlets failed the microbial tests, officials said. The batches were made by Divya Pharmacy in Uttarakhand.

The authorities have asked the Patanjali Ayurveda unit in Nepal to inform them about steps being taken to recall the products in line with local medicine laws. The department urged the stakeholders not to sell or prescribe the use of these six medicines with immediate effect.

In addition, Bengaluru-based Micro Lab Limited, which makes the Indian manufactured drug, Bactoclav received the same order.

The Hindustan Times reports of a Right to Information (RTI) reply in India had revealed that nearly 40% of Ayurveda products, including items from Patanjali, were found to be of substandard quality by Haridwar’s Ayurveda and Unani Office.

tags #Companies #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.