App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 20, 2017 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Patanjali eyes 20% share in country's processed food market

Home-grown FMCG major Patanjali Ayurved is looking to double its share in the country's food processing market to 20 percent in the current fiscal.

Patanjali eyes 20% share in country's processed food market

Home-grown FMCG major Patanjali Ayurved is looking to double its share in the country's food processing market to 20 percent in the current fiscal.

The yoga guru Ramdev-led firm, which has plans to invest Rs 5,000 crore on expansion of its various verticals, would be putting aside a substantial portion of funds towards opening of new units and ramping up capacity of the existing units.

"The food processing industry is worth around Rs 85,000 crore and Patanjali has a share of around 10 per cent. We would like to double our contribution to 20 per cent this fiscal," Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharaya Balkrishna told PTI.

He further said: "In the coming years, we would try to maximum Patanjali's contribution in the food processing industry."

According to Balkrishna, the food processing industry would not only provide good price to farmers but also help in providing quality food products in India.

"Globally, around 90 per cent food is processed. In a country like China around 40 per cent food is processed but in India only 6 per cent of food and vegetables are processed," he said, adding that around 35 per cent food goes waste as it is not being preserved through processing.

He further said the processed food would also help in combating the food adulteration practice which has become quite rampant in the country.

"After we double our processing capacity, the total food processed would be increased to 7 per cent from the existing 6 per cent," he added.

The company is presently using grains as wheat, rice, millet and various other varieties along with pulses.

Patanjali, which crossed Rs 10,000 crore sales in last fiscal, is now having global ambitions.

While speaking at an event organised by industry body FICCI, Balkrishna said the industry players are taking steps towards making Indian food industry an international brand.

"Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is committed to go global and fight adulteration in the food industry,” he said.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.