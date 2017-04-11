Passenger vehicles up 9.96% in March, car sales grow 8.17%

Domestic passenger vehicle sales registered a growth of 9.96 per cent at 2,82,519 units in March, from 2,56,920 in the same month last year.

Domestic car sales were up 8.17 per cent at 1,90,065 units as against 1,75,709 in March last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycles sales last month were at 9,15,199 units as against 9,46,754 a year earlier, down 3.33 per cent. Total two-wheeler sales in March were up marginally at 14,71,576 units compared to 14,67,710 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were up 9.26 per cent at 87,257 units in March, SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories logged a growth of 1.33 per cent at 18,80,352 units, from 18,55,623 in March 2016, it added.

For the fiscal ended March 2017, domestic passenger vehicles sales came in at 30,46,727 units as against 27,89,208 in the previous year, up 9.23 percent.

Domestic car sales during the year grew 3.85 percent to 21,02,996 units as against 20,25,097 in the previous year, SIAM said.