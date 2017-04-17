App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 17, 2017 01:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Parryware, Shankara Building team up for product display

As part of the arrangement, a section showcasing a range of Parryware products will be displayed at all upcoming showrooms of Shankara across Karnataka and a few other locations in South India, a company statement said.

Sanitaryware product maker Parryware has teamed up with Bengaluru-based building product retailer Shankara Building Products as it gets ready to expand its distribution network across India.

As part of the arrangement, a section showcasing a range of Parryware products will be displayed at all upcoming showrooms of Shankara across Karnataka and a few other locations in South India, a company statement said.

Shankara Building Products, a retailer of home improvement and building products in India, has a network of of 107 stores spread across nine states.

"Our products have always enjoyed strong customer affinity which has propelled us to further expand our reach through Shankara Building Products, bringing the finest in sanitaryware and bathroom fittings," said K E Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Bathroom Products, the parent of Parryware.

This tie-up will ensure customers have easy access to our brands, products and services, he explained.

Parryware has a network presence with 7,500 dealers and retailers. It was acquired by the Roca group in 2011.

The partnership is part of Parryware's 'shop in shop' concept executed in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Noida with an exclusive tie-up with Home Town.

