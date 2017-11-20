App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 20, 2017 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Paragon Partners raises $120 mn for its maiden PE fund

Paragon Partners, founded by Siddharth Parekh and Sumeet Nindrajog, is a mid-market focused private equity firm, and targets growth capital opportunities in India across consumer discretionary, financial services, infrastructure services, manufacturing and industrials and healthcare services.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Paragon Partners today announced the completion of fundraise for its maiden private equity fund and said it has raised USD 120 million from domestic and global investors.

Paragon Partners, founded by Siddharth Parekh and Sumeet Nindrajog, is a mid-market focused private equity firm, and targets growth capital opportunities in India across consumer discretionary, financial services, infrastructure services, manufacturing and industrials and healthcare services.

The fund secured commitments of around USD 120 million from a diverse mix of domestic and global investors, a company release said.

The limited partners of Paragon Partners Growth Fund - I include a large sovereign wealth fund, a development financial institution, funds of funds, insurance companies, family offices and high net worth individuals, it added.

related news

"Achieving our final close on our first fund is an important and exciting milestone for us. We are today very well positioned to pursue the opportunity we have identified in the mid-market in India," Parekh said.

Paragon Partners typically makes investments ranging in ticket size from USD 10-15 million per transaction, targeting significant minority ownership stakes.

The fund has already made four investments aggregating around USD 45 million. In September 2017, one of the fund's early portfolio companies, Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited, undertook a USD 62 million initial public offering.

"We will continue partnering talented management teams to propel their businesses," said Nindrajog.

tags #Business #Companies #Paragon Partners #PE fund

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.