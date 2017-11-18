App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 17, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Panasonic global head meets IT minister, says bullish on India

Tsuga met IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today, who in turn asked the Japanese consumer electronics giant to participate in India's digital growth momentum.

Panasonic Corporation is bullish on India and will continue to invest in the country, its Global President Kazuhiro Tsuga said today.

Tsuga met IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today, who in turn asked the Japanese consumer electronics giant to participate in India's digital growth momentum.

"We told him to get lithium battery to India and I also told him that there is a big opportunity for digital economy in India," Prasad told reporters.

Emerging from the 20-minute meeting, Tsuga said the company is expanding its business and manufacturing activities in India.

related news

"In manufacturing, we are now trying to open the refrigerator factory (in the) beginning of next year. We also recently opened the innovation centre which is like an Research and Development (R&D) centre," Tsuga told PTI.

Besides, the company will seek to tap opportunities in business-to-business solutions in India.

"We are quite happy to expand our business," he added.

Panasonic officials said that Tsuga's meeting with the IT Minister was a courtesy call aimed at providing an update on the company's activities, including manufacturing, in India.

Asked if the company would infuse more investments into India, Tsuga said, "Sure, yes".

In the consumer electronics segment, the company has its eyes on becoming a significant player in segments like professional cameras and mobile handsets. Its portfolio also includes home entertainment, home appliances and air conditioners.

tags #Business #Companies #India #Panasonic Corporation

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.