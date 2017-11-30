App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 30, 2017 01:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Panacea Biotec gets USFDA nod to file for generic cancer drug

The company's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Paclitaxel Protein bound particles for injectable suspension, 100mg/vial has been accepted for filing by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Panacea Biotec said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Panacea Biotec today said the US health regulator has accepted its filing for approval of generic version of cancer treatment injection Abraxane.

The company's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Paclitaxel Protein bound particles for injectable suspension, 100mg/vial has been accepted for filing by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Panacea Biotec said in a BSE filing.

This product is a generic version of Abraxane, which is used for treatment of breast cancer, non-small lung cancer and adenocarcinoma of pancreas, it said.

"The FDA's acceptance of our ANDA filing is an important milestone for our 'Best-Few' products development programme and oncology portfolio as a whole," Panacea Biotec Joint Managing Director Rajesh Jain said.

Abraxane had an annual worldwide sales of approximately USD 973.4 million, and USD 633.8 million in the US, Panacea Biotec said citing Celgene Annual Report 2016.

Shares of Panacea Biotec were trading at Rs 282.15 apiece in the mid-day trade, down 1.71 per cent from previous close on BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #cancer #Companies #Panacea Biotec #USFDA

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.