Over 2 lakh directors from cos struck off by RoC, to be barred from board positions

Moneycontrol News

The Registrar of Companies (RoC) struck off the names of 2.1 lakh companies for not filing tax returns and completing other formalities related to compliance.

Notices were served to 2.97 lakh companies that had failed to respond to the RoC's show-cause notice.

This move will fall hard on the directors who were on the board of these companies. It is expected that at least two lakh directors will be barred from holding any board position in new ventures, the Times of India reported.

They will, however, be allowed to hold on their board positions where they are currently directors, the newspaper said.

Sources privy to the development have told TOI that this number is likely to rise in the coming months and the procedure against the directors will begin in the next few days.

The law allows the government to bar these directors from taking up any board position for five years, sources add.

"They will, however, be allowed to fulfil obligations related to the companies whose names have been struck off," TOI said.

The existence of non-operative companies or shell companies in the Indian corporate space has been a headache for the government.

Such phony institutes exist for the purpose of round-tripping of funds or for money laundering.

The government has set up a team comprising the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Revenue Department to crack down on such companies and curb the menace of black money.