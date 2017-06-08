App
Jun 08, 2017 10:20 PM IST

OPIC,IndusInd Bank sign pact for USD 225-mn MSME loan facility

OPIC,IndusInd Bank sign pact for USD 225-mn MSME loan facility

The Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and IndusInd Bank today executed a finance agreement for a USD 225 million loan supporting the expansion of the bank's MSME lending programmes across India.

OPIC is a self-sustaining US Government agency that helps American businesses invest in emerging markets.

At least 25 per cent of the proposed facility will support women entrepreneurs and reach previously unbanked populations, the bank said in a statement.

"Fostering access to finance opportunities for women entrepreneurs and MSMEs is important for increasing higher economic output throughout India," said Acting OPIC President and CEO Dev Jagadesan.

This eight-year loan is part of the agency's commitment to supporting USD 1 billion in loans to underserved small and medium enterprises in India.

Romesh Sobti, MD and CEO of IndusInd Bank said the agreement with OPIC will help the bank to further enhance its MSME lending franchise.

Wells Fargo Bank also signed a USD 20 million finance agreement supporting IndusInd Bank's MSME lending.

