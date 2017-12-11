Only 29% women have benefited from gender diversity initiatives: BCG report

While a majority (60 percent) of women respondents in India agree that their company focuses on gender diversity, only 29 percent have actually seen benefits. A study by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) titled 'From Intention to Impact: Bridging the Diversity Gap in the Workplace' said that poor implementation is the primary reason that 50 percent of initiatives have not been effective.

In the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) 500 companies, only 3 percent of the CEOs are women. A commonly held view is that gender inequality is ultimately a result of the low ambition that women show as they begin to hit the mid-levels of management. BCG research comprehensively rejects this myth, showing that women are equally ambitious as men to advance in their careers.

In fact, 87 percent of women and 86 percent of men surveyed are seeking advancement in their careers.

BCG conducted a survey of approximately 1,500 employees across 25 large Indian companies seeking their perspectives on five categories of interventions—recruitment, retention, advancement, leadership, and culture – to examine the diversity gaps in the workplace. Further to get more in-depth understanding of perspectives on gender diversity, various CHROs and senior leaders were also interviewed.

Priyanka Aggarwal, Partner and Director, BCG says: “It is important to engage male employees to promote gender diversity. A strong correlation exists between men’s support for gender diversity and its subsequent progress. Unless men are champions of and equal stakeholders in this agenda, it will always remain a special interest women’s support programme."

The report goes on to state that while 81 percent of men at the workplace believe that the entire management team is committed to gender diversity, the same view is shared by only 56 percent of women.

Keeping in mind these problems, the report outlines ‘What Works’ that would bridge the gender ratio gap. These include flexible-working, child care, staff bonding, among others.