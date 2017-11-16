App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 16, 2017 01:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Online hiring activity sees 9 pc growth in October: Report

The Naukri JobSpeak index for October this year stood at 1,728, up 9 per cent from 1,580 in the year-ago period .

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online hiring activity registered a 9 per cent jump in October, indicating signs of recovery in the job market as employers are cautiously optimistic about the recruitment activity, a report says.

The Naukri JobSpeak index for October this year stood at 1,728, up 9 per cent from 1,580 in the year-ago period .

Key industries like banking/insurance recorded a growth of 28 per cent in hiring in October, while in terms of cities, hiring picked up across all 13 cities tracked, the report noted.

"There seems to be an air of cautious optimism in the job market. The Jobspeak index for October has witnessed a 9 per cent year-on-year growth," Naukri.com Chief Sales Officer V Suresh said adding that though the non IT sector has led this growth, it is good to see a slow recovery in the IT sector.

related news

Among other industries, auto, construction/engineering and insurance saw a growth of 23 per cent, 22 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively in October.

Going forward, Suresh said the volatility in the job market is expected to continue for a few more months.

In terms of experience bands, senior management roles with experience requirement of over 16 years saw a 14 per cent growth in October as compared to the year-ago period.

Jobs for entry level jobseekers having 0-3 years experience increased by 13 per cent while hiring for roles with experience requirement of 13-16 years witnessed a 10 per cent growth.

Junior level roles for job seekers with 4-7 years of experience saw 8 per cent growth in October.

tags #Business #Companies #Online hiring activity

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.