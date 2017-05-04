Online hiring activity rises 10% in April: Monster.com

Online hiring activity in India saw a 10 per cent rise in April over last year led by telecom and BFSI sector, but organisations have remained cautious amid macro-economic shifts like global slowdown and automation.

The Monster Employment Index for April stood at 268, up 10 per cent over last year and higher by 2.68 per cent over the previous month.

"The MEI depicts relative signs of recovery in the pace of online hiring in April 2017. The 10 per cent growth is an evidence to a steadily growing employment market," Monster.com Managing Director. APAC & Middle-East, Sanjay Modi said.

Modi said the job market saw its fair share of detractions like demonetisation, global slowdown and automation. Following emergence of robotics and automation, demand for a certain set of workforce with a different skill set has come up.

"Organisations however are a bit cautious and gauging the effects of these macro-economic shifts," he added.

Among sectors, there was a surge in online recruitment activity for banking/financial services, insurance (BFSI) sector, where year-on-year growth rate improved from 24 per cent in March 2017 to 31 per cent in April 2017.

The telecom/ISP topped all monitored sectors charting a 40 per cent year-on-year growth.

In terms of occupations, online demand exceeded the year-ago level in eight of the 13 occupation groups monitored by the Index. There was a significant increase in demand for sales and business development professionals.

City-wise data shows Kolkata (up 28 per cent) was followed by Baroda (up 27 per cent) recorded steepest annual growth.

While Mumbai witnessed a flat growth at 6 per cent; the annual growth trend in Delhi-NCR eased to 4 per cent followed by Bangalore at one per cent, the report noted.