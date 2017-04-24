ONGC's planned $11 bn investment to raise gas production by 30% over 3-4 yrs

Moneycontrol News

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) plans to invest USD 11 billion in exploration which will help it increase gas production by up to 30 percent over the next 3-4 years, an article in the Mint reported today.

Gas production will increase from around 23 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year now to up to 29-30 bcm in four years. The production increase will come after nearly a decade of stagnant output.

The capacity increase will be met by putting some blocks into production, and ramping up others. Blocks in the Krishna Godavari basin (KG-DWN-98/2), and Ratna and R-Series oilfields in Mumbai offshore will be put into production by 2019, while Jharkhand’s coal bed methane will start production by 2020. Daman’s offshore fields which have already started production this month will be ramped up.

This will also offset the production drop expected at some oil fields to 11.8 bcm in four years from the current 19.73 bcm.

A large chunk of the investment will go into developing the KG block, and the company plans to develop KG-DWN-98/2 in three clusters.

ONGC drilled 501 wells last fiscal compared to 386 in 2015-16, a number achieved for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Analysts point out that ONGC’s aggressive stance on discoveries and production comes at an opportune time as the government looks to cut down natural gas imports by 10 percent and it will bode well for the company.

The explorer will also shortly start work on the high-pressure high temperature Deen Dayal West field in which it acquired 80 percent from Gujarat State Petroleum Corp. this February for USD 1.2 billion.