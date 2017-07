Sources tells CNBC-TV18 that the cyber cell of the Maharashtra Police has arrested a person for alleged data theft from Reliance Jio, meanwhile the telecom firm has reiterated that the website Magicapk has made unverified and unsubstantiated claims.

Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18's Utkarsh Chaturvedi for more details.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries, the parent company of Reliance Jio, owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.