Ola partners Maharashtra govt to launch 'Mumbai Darshan' service

Car aggregator Ola has partnered with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to launch an initiative 'Mumbai Darshan'- a guided city tour service for tourists visiting the megapolis.

The customisable package involves 10-hour or 100 kms rides to 10 Mumbai spots such as Juhu Beach, Mannat (residence of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan), Haji Ali, Marine Drive, Gateway of India, and Siddhivinayak, among others, where tourists can ride with Ola, the company said in a statement issued here.

The first batch of exclusively co-branded 'Mumbai Darshan and Maharashtra Tourism' cars were flagged-off at an event here.

"Maharashtra continues to be one of the most favoured tourist and investment destinations in India. With such a huge economic potential, the scope to provide customised and curated mobility services is truly enormous," Ola's Founding Partner Pranay Jivrajka said.

Speaking at the event, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture Valsa Nair Singh said, "Our aim is to create job opportunities and safer transportation choices for people in Maharashtra. We are confident that Ola will actively take ahead our vision of transforming the state into a smart tourism hub."

In the coming months, Jivrajka said, Ola will work towards enhancing the offering with additions such as a customised tourist map of the city, curated lists of tourist attractions and things to do, among others.