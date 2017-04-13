App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 13, 2017 09:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ola partners Maharashtra govt to launch 'Mumbai Darshan' service

The customisable package involves 10-hour or 100 kms rides to 10 Mumbai spots such as Juhu Beach, Mannat (residence of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan), Haji Ali, Marine Drive, Gateway of India, and Siddhivinayak, among others, where tourists can ride with Ola, the company said in a statement issued here.

Ola partners Maharashtra govt to launch 'Mumbai Darshan' service

Car aggregator Ola has partnered with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to launch an initiative 'Mumbai Darshan'- a guided city tour service for tourists visiting the megapolis.

The customisable package involves 10-hour or 100 kms rides to 10 Mumbai spots such as Juhu Beach, Mannat (residence of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan), Haji Ali, Marine Drive, Gateway of India, and Siddhivinayak, among others, where tourists can ride with Ola, the company said in a statement issued here.

The first batch of exclusively co-branded 'Mumbai Darshan and Maharashtra Tourism' cars were flagged-off at an event here.

"Maharashtra continues to be one of the most favoured tourist and investment destinations in India. With such a huge economic potential, the scope to provide customised and curated mobility services is truly enormous," Ola's Founding Partner Pranay Jivrajka said.

Speaking at the event, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture Valsa Nair Singh said, "Our aim is to create job opportunities and safer transportation choices for people in Maharashtra. We are confident that Ola will actively take ahead our vision of transforming the state into a smart tourism hub."

In the coming months, Jivrajka said, Ola will work towards enhancing the offering with additions such as a customised tourist map of the city, curated lists of tourist attractions and things to do, among others.

tags #Business #MTDC #mumbai #Ola

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.